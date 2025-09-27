Suryakumar backs Jemimah to shine in Women's World Cup 

India's men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has expressed his confidence in Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025. The tournament will be Jemimah's first-ever World Cup appearance after making her ODI debut in 2018. She is set to play her maiden match against Sri Lanka on September 30 at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.

Praise Jemimah recovered from viral fever ahead of World Cup Jemimah recently recovered from a viral fever that kept her out of two games in a three-match ODI series against Australia. Suryakumar, who is currently playing in the Asia Cup 2025, praised Jemimah for her resilience and positivity. He said despite facing tough situations, she always stays calm and positive with a smile on her face. "I think for Jemi, the best way to describe her is 'chhota packet, bada dhamaka,'" Suryakumar said in a video uploaded on BCCI Women X.

Assurance Suryakumar confident of Jemimah's success at WC Suryakumar also expressed his confidence in Jemimah's ability to perform well in the World Cup. He said, "Playing in the World Cup is a great opportunity, and I'm confident she'll deliver." The 35-year-old cricketer added that Jemimah brings amazing energy to the ground and her presence is infectious.

Pressure 'We learn a lot from her,' says Suryakumar Suryakumar also highlighted how the Indian men's team learns a lot from Jemimah's performances in high-pressure matches. He said, "We also get to learn a lot from her in big, high-pressure games." The cricketer added that Jemimah has performed under pressure and that's something they want to emulate. He advised her to keep doing what she's been doing and just enjoy the moment.

Preparation Jemimah scored 66 in warm-up match against England Jemimah has started her World Cup preparations on a good note, scoring 66 off 68 balls with eight fours in a warm-up match against England. The match was played on September 27 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Suryakumar himself has struggled with the bat in the Asia Cup, managing just 71 runs in five innings at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 107.57.