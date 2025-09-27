Asia Cup: Why Team India opted to skip pre-final training

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Team India has opted to skip their scheduled training session (on Saturday). The decision comes after India beat Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 clash through Super Over at Dubai International Stadium. According to India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, rest and recovery are being prioritized over physical preparation for the final clash.

Recovery protocols Prioritizing recovery! Speaking at the post-match conference, Morkel explained India's decision to have a rest day. The back-to-back matches have prompted the team's medical and coaching staff to focus on recovery. "There will be individual pool sessions for the guys organised. Then some massages before they get mentally ready for the big battle on Sunday. It's a quick turnaround, and playing smart is going to be the key. There will certainly be no training," said Morkel.

Player fitness Updates on Hardik and Abhishek's fitness While India beat Sri Lanka in Dubai, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma were missing for most of India's bowling innings. Morkel gave an update on their fitness, saying, "Hardik, I know we'll assess sort of tonight and tomorrow morning, and we'll make a call on that. Abhishek is fine. Both of them were just struggling with cramps."