Asia Cup, India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over: Stats

India and Sri Lanka played out a brilliant game in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Super 4 clash in Dubai which was a dead rubber, saw India post a massive total of 202 runs for the loss of five wickets against Sri Lanka. The innings was led by Abhishek Sharma , who scored a blistering 61 off just 31 balls. In response, a century from Pathum Nissanka saw Sri Lanka level the scores to force a Super Over. India clinched the Super Over.

Key partnership Summary of India's innings The Indian innings suffered a blip early on with Shubman Gill getting dismissed on the cheap. Thereafter, a 59-run stand followed between Abhishek and Suryakumar Yadav. India were 92/3 at one stage when Sanju Samson joined Tilak Varma and the two added 66 runs. Varma stayed unscathed until the end and also stitched an unbeaten 40-run stand with Axar Patel to help India get to a score of 202/5.

Bowling analysis A tough outing for Sri Lankan bowlers Sri Lanka's bowlers did pose some threats during the innings. Five of them managed to take wickets, but none managed to get more than one. Notably, none of the six bowlers used by Sri Lanka went for less than six runs an over. Maheesh Theekshana picked 1/36 from his 4 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 1/37 from 4 overs as well. Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka shared 4 overs between them and picked one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka manage to level the score Sri Lanka lost Kusal Mendis early on before Nissanka and Kusal Perera floored the Indian cricket team with a telling 127-run stand. The Lankans were well ahead in the contest at one stage before Perera's wicket allowed India a comeback. Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis struggled at the crease and perished. It was Shanaka, whose unbeaten 22 from 11 balls kept SL in the hunt. Nissanka was there until the 19th over before perishing. SL managed 202/5 in 20 overs.

IND bowlers What about the Indian bowlers? Hardik Pandya bowled just one over and picked 1/7. Arshdeep Singh proved to be expensive and gave away 46 runs from his 4 overs (1 wicket). Harshit Rana, who dismissed Nissanka, went for aplenty. He conceded 54 runs from his 4 overs. Axar was ineffective, going wicketless in his three-over outing. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been superb in the ongoing tourney, picked 1/31 from 4 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy also managed 1/31 from his 4 overs.

Super Over Summary of the Super Over Sri Lanka batted first in the Super Over which was bowled by Arshdeep. He dismissed Perera first ball and kept things quiet with Shanaka struggling to dictate before getting out. The Lankans scored only 2 runs in the Super Over (2/2). Needing three runs to win, India did the job in style to decide the outcome via Super Over.

Abhishek Abhishek Sharma hammers his 3rd successive fifty Abhishek struck a blazing 61-run knock from 31 balls. After slamming two successive fifties against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage, the southpaw hammered a third successive half-century. As per Cricbuzz, he beame 6th Indian batter to smash 3 consecutive 50-plus scores in T20I cricket. Indian batters with 3 consecutive 50-plus scores: Virat Kohli (3 times) KL Rahul (2 times) Suryakumar (2 times) Rohit Sharma Shreyas Iyer Abhishek Sharma

Asia Cup Most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition Abhishek owns 309 runs in the 2025 Asia Cup from 6 matches at 51.50. He has struck at 204.63. He is the first batter to score 300-plus runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition. Notably, he went past Mohammad Rizwan's tally of 281 runs in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. Apart from Rizwan, Abhishek also went past Virat Kohli, who hammered 276 runs from 5 innings in 2022.

Do you know? Abhishek equals this record of Rohit Sharma Abhishek completed a 22-ball fifty. With this, he reached 50 runs in 25 or fewer balls for India in T20Is on six occasions. With this, he has equaled Rohit Sharma's tally (6). Suryakumar Yadav is the only Indian batter to do it more times (7).

Stats 5th fifty in T20Is for Abhishek Abhishek's knock was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. He owns 844 runs from 23 T20Is at 38.36. He has struck at 197-plus. This was his 5th fifty in T20Is (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 4,353 runs overall in T20 cricket from 152 matches (148 innings). This was his 25th fifty (100s: 7). He has surpassed 400 fours (404).

Varma Tilak Varma slams unbeaten 49 versus Sri Lanka Varma's 49*-run knock had 4 fours and a six. He has raced to 893 runs from 31 matches at 49.61. His strike rate is 150.84. In addition to two tons, he has three fifties. Varma now owns 49 sixes and is one shy of 50. Overall in T20s, he has 3,802 runs at 43.20 from 125 games (118 innings). He has 25 50-plus scores.

Information Samson chips in with 23-ball 39 Samson scored a 23-ball 39 for India. He hit three sixes and a four. Playing his 48th T20I (41 innings), Samson has raced to 969 runs at 26.18. He owns 55 T20I sixes.

Nissanka Pathum Nissanka slams his maiden century in T20Is Nissanka registered his maiden century in T20Is. He scored 107 runs from 58 balls. He hit 7 fours and 6 sixes. Playing his 74th T20I, Nissanka has amassed 2,211 runs at 31.58. Apart from a ton, he also owns 17 fifties. Overall in T20s, the classy batter owns 3,933 runs at 29.13. This was his 2nd T20 ton (50s: 28).

Do you know? Nissanka completes 100 sixes in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka has surpassed 100 sixes in T20s. He attained the milestone with his maiden six of the contest. He now has 105 sixes in T20 cricket. 59 of his sixes have come in T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Nissanka feats Massive feats attained by Nissanka Nissanka is now the 4th Sri Lankan batter with a ton in T20Is. He joined the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, T Dilshan and Kusal Perera in terms of centuries by Lankan batters. Nissanka also became the third batter in Men's T20 Asia Cup history to slam a hundred. He joined Hong Kong's Babar Hyatt and India's Virat Kohli. Nissanka is also the 1st Sri Lankan batter with a T20I hundred against India.

Perera Perera surpasses 5,000 runs in T20 cricket Perera hit 58 runs from 32 balls. He smashed 8 fours and a six. Playing his 88th T20I, he owns 2,276 runs at 27.42. This was his 16th fifty in T20Is (100s: 1). Versus India, the southpaw has 392 runs from 13 matches at 32.66. This was his 4th T20I fifty versus India. Overall, he has surpassed 5,000 runs in T20s. He has scored 5,022 runs at 25.71. This was his 25th fifty (100s: 2).