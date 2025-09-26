Asia Cup: Tilak Varma slams unbeaten 49 versus Sri Lanka

Varma walked in when India were 74/2. The Men in Blue lost half-centurion Abhishek Sharma (92/3) before Samson joined Varma in the middle and they stepped up with a neat stand. Varma and Axar then helped India finish strongly after Hardik Pandya's dismissal.

Stats

Varma's T20 returns: By the numbers

Varma's knock had 4 fours and a six. He has raced to 893 runs from 31 matches at 49.61. His strike rate is 150.84. In addition to two tons, he has three fifties. Varma now owns 49 sixes and is one shy of 50. Overall in T20s, he has 3,802 runs at 43.20 from 125 games (118 innings). He has 25 50-plus scores.