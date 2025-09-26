Harmanpreet Kaur exudes confidence ahead of Women's ODI World Cup

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her confidence ahead of the 2025 ODI World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by India. "No doubt we have been through these situations many times," Harmanpreet said at a captains' meet in Bengaluru. She emphasized that they have been playing good cricket and are focused on enjoying the moment rather than dwelling on past mistakes.

Captaincy challenges Harmanpreet's 1st World Cup as captain This will be Harmanpreet's fifth ODI World Cup but her first as captain. She described the experience of leading India in a home World Cup as "unbelievable." However, she doesn't want her team to take "too much pressure" while pursuing their maiden title. "I just want to go there and enjoy, and play my best cricket," she said. The 2025 ODI World Cup will be held in India after a gap of 12 years.

Team dynamics Praise for teammate Mandhana Harmanpreet praised her teammate Smriti Mandhana for her stellar performance in 2025, scoring 928 runs in ODIs. "She has been great," Harmanpreet said of Mandhana. "The way she is batting nowadays is something really exciting to watch." She also acknowledged the importance of having such players on the team and how it makes things easier on the pitch.

Preparation strategies Adapting to Indian conditions Harmanpreet isn't too worried about the unfamiliarity with the conditions in India for the upcoming World Cup. "The wickets are going to be flat," she said, adding that they will have practice sessions to get used to them. Despite not being familiar with some stadiums where they will play, she is confident their data analysis can help them adapt effectively.