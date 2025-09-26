Harmanpreet Kaur exudes confidence ahead of Women's ODI World Cup
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her confidence ahead of the 2025 ODI World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by India. "No doubt we have been through these situations many times," Harmanpreet said at a captains' meet in Bengaluru. She emphasized that they have been playing good cricket and are focused on enjoying the moment rather than dwelling on past mistakes.
Captaincy challenges
Harmanpreet's 1st World Cup as captain
This will be Harmanpreet's fifth ODI World Cup but her first as captain. She described the experience of leading India in a home World Cup as "unbelievable." However, she doesn't want her team to take "too much pressure" while pursuing their maiden title. "I just want to go there and enjoy, and play my best cricket," she said. The 2025 ODI World Cup will be held in India after a gap of 12 years.
Team dynamics
Praise for teammate Mandhana
Harmanpreet praised her teammate Smriti Mandhana for her stellar performance in 2025, scoring 928 runs in ODIs. "She has been great," Harmanpreet said of Mandhana. "The way she is batting nowadays is something really exciting to watch." She also acknowledged the importance of having such players on the team and how it makes things easier on the pitch.
Preparation strategies
Adapting to Indian conditions
Harmanpreet isn't too worried about the unfamiliarity with the conditions in India for the upcoming World Cup. "The wickets are going to be flat," she said, adding that they will have practice sessions to get used to them. Despite not being familiar with some stadiums where they will play, she is confident their data analysis can help them adapt effectively.
Pressure management
Australia captain Healy on tight race for World Cup title
Defending champions Australia are the most successful team in the Women's ODI World Cup with seven titles. Their captain Alyssa Healy believes that "every team is on equal footing" this time. "I firmly believe that this is going to be the tightest World Cup that we have been a part of," she said, emphasizing every team is here to win and they know what they need to do.