Nottinghamshire crowned County Championship Division One winners: Decoding the stats

Nottinghamshire have been crowned the Rothesay County Championship Division One winners after a stunning 10-wicket victory over Warwickshire. The match ended a day earlier than scheduled, as Nottinghamshire secured enough bonus points to ensure their lead over Surrey was unassailable. The victory capped off an impressive County season for Nottinghamshire, who finished with 225 points from 14 matches. They won 7 matches (D1 L6).

Match dynamics Nottinghamshire's bowlers shine in challenging conditions Warwickshire scored 258 in the 1st innings. Brett Hutton claimed 4 scalps for Nottinghamshire and Mohammad Abbas grabbed a three-fer. In response, Haseeb Hameed's stunning 122 and fifties from Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne and Liam Patterson-White helped Nottinghamshire get to 374. Ethan Bamber (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers for Warwickshire. Nottinghamshire bowlers were on the money in the 3rd innings, bundling out Warwickshire for 133. Abbas shone with 3/18 whereas Hutton picked 3/30.

Final push Nottinghamshire chase down target in just 22 deliveries With just 18 runs needed for victory, Nottinghamshire chased down the target in a mere 22 deliveries. Ben Slater scored the required runs to cross the 1,000-run mark for the season before Haseeb Hameed sealed the win with a cover drive off Nathan Gilchrist. Despite being docked a point for slow bowling-rate, Nottinghamshire's fans celebrated their team's triumph at the trophy presentation ceremony.

Batters Hameed and Slater score 1,000-plus runs Under Hameed's captaincy, Nottinghamshire dominated the season with a strong batting performance. Hameed himself was the top scorer for his team, amassing 1,258 runs from 14 matches (25 innings) at 66.21, as per ESPNcricinfo. He hammered four hundreds and five fifties. Slater touched the 1,000-run mark for the Notts. He averaged 43.47 with the help of 1 ton and 9 fifties.