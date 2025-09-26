Asia Cup, Abhishek Sharma hammers his 3rd successive fifty: Stats

Abhishek Sharma has continued to be amongst the runs in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. After slamming two successive fifties against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage, the southpaw struck a blazing 61-run knock from 31 balls against Sri Lanka . Abhishek led India's charge once again in Dubai. He added 59 runs alongside Suryakumar Yadav. Here's more.

Knock A powerful knock from the batter's blade Abhishek made the difference for India once again with his brilliance. He smashed a 22-ball fifty before falling to Charith Asalanka in the 9th over. India were 92/3 when Abhishek was dismissed. The southpaw completed his fifty within the powerplay overs as he attacked the Lankan bowlers at will. This was another statement knock from the youngster. He has been superb throughout.

Record 5th batter and 2nd Indian with this series record As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek is the 5th batter with 300-plus runs in a T20I tournament/series (Full-Member teams). 331 - Phil Salt vs WI, 2023 (5 inngs) 319 - Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2014 (6 inngs) 317 - T Dilshan in T20 WC 2009 (7 inngs) 316 - Mohammed Rizwan vs ENG, 2022 (6 inngs) 309* - Abhishek Sharma in AC 2025 (6 inngs)

Record (2) 6th Indian batter with 3 successive fifty-plus scores in T20Is As mentioned, Abhishek hammered his 3rd successive fifty in the Asia Cup 2025. He is now the 6th Indian batter to smash 3 consecutive 50-plus scores in T20I cricket. Indian batters with 3 consecutive 50-plus scores: Virat Kohli (3 times) KL Rahul (2 times) Suryakumar (2 times) Rohit Sharma Shreyas Iyer Abhishek Sharma

Do you know? Abhishek equals this record of Rohit Sharma Abhishek has now reached 50 runs in 25 or fewer balls for India in T20Is on six occasions. With this, he has equaled Rohit Sharma's tally (6). Suryakumar Yadav is the only Indian batter to do it more times (7).

Runs Most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition Abhishek has raced to 309 runs in the 2025 Asia Cup from 6 matches at 51.50. He has struck at 204.63. Notably, he went past Mohammad Rizwan's tally of 281 runs in the 2022 edition of thr Asia Cup. Apart from Rizwan, Abhishek also went past Virat Kohli, who hammered 276 runs from 5 innings in 2022.