Asia Cup: ICC fines Suryakumar and Rauf; Sahibzada handed warning

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Haris Rauf have been fined 30% of their match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The penalty is for their on-field behavior during the recent India versus Pakistan matches in the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. While Rauf was penalized for making aggressive gestures toward fans, Yadav was fined for showing solidarity with terror victims.

Disciplinary actions Rauf, Yadav plead not guilty Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan was only warned for his celebration after scoring a half-century last week. The ICC match referee Richie Richardson has recommended these penalties to the global body. Both boards are likely to appeal against these recommendations as Rauf, Farhan, and Yadav have all pleaded not guilty. The ICC had disciplinary hearings on Thursday and Friday with match referees overseeing proceedings.

Ongoing tensions Tensions began with PCB's complaint against Andy Pycroft The ongoing tensions in the multi-nation tournament began when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accused match referee Andy Pycroft of violating the code of conduct at the toss. After multiple emails, the global body cleared Pycroft of any wrongdoing. The PCB later complained about India captain Suryakumar's post-match comments on September 17. Separately, the BCCI demanded action against Rauf and Farhan for their on-field antics.

Investigation findings Rauf's behavior deemed 'unacceptable' Following a thorough investigation, Rauf's actions in the stands mocking Indian fans about falling planes were deemed "aggressive and unacceptable," leading to the 30% fine. Farhan was only warned for his gunshot gesture after celebrating his 50. Yadav was fined for showing solidarity with Pahalgam terror victims and the Indian Army when they first met in this tournament on September 14.

Awaiting decisions Yadav found guilty for post-match comments It remains to be seen whether these recommendations will be upheld in the ICC's final statement. The two teams are set to clash again in the big final on Sunday, with all the recent events likely making it a highly charged match. Notably, Yadav has been found guilty by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct with comments referring to a military conflict between India and Pakistan after their group match in Asia Cup on September 14.