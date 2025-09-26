Premier League: Ruben Amorim confirms 4 absentees for Brentford clash

Ahead of Manchester United 's Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday, manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that four players will be unavailable. The list includes Amad, Casemiro, Noussair Mazraoui, and Lisandro Martinez. Amad has been given compassionate leave due to a family bereavement while Mazraoui is nursing an injury. Casemiro is serving a suspension while Martinez is still recovering from his own injury. Here's more.

Team adjustments Amorim has decisions to make The absence of Amad could see Diogo Dalot, who missed United's last two games due to injury, return straight into the starting XI at right wing-back. United could also use Patrick Dorgu in that position and play Luke Shaw at left wing-back. Meanwhile, Casemiro's suspension after his red card following two yellows in last weekend's win over Chelsea has left Amorim with a decision to make in midfield. He will have to choose between Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo for the role.

Game plan Can United win back-to-back league games? Amorim is keen to win back-to-back league games for the first time at United. "It's normal the fans don't know what is going to happen the next game. To be completely honest, I have an idea, but I don't know," he said in a press conference on Friday. He added that "the best way of dealing with that [trying to win back-to-back games] is that every game is the last one."

Amad We want to win it for him [Amad], says Amorim Amorim spoke on Amad and said the club wants to win the match for him. "I always tell my players: shut down social media, quipped Amorim. "Nowadays it is a price you have to pay but the important thing is that the club and the friends, real life for Amad, we are here for him." "It is a tough moment for him and in this moment the next game is not important. We can win this game without Amad and we want to win it for him."