Manchester City to offer new deal to winger Savinho: Report

Manchester City are on the verge of finalizing a new long-term contract for their young winger, Savinho, as per a report in BBC Sport. The 21-year-old Brazilian joined the club from French outfit Troyes in 2024 for a fee of £30.8 million. Since then, he has made 52 appearances across all competitions and scored 4 goals for the team. Here are further details.

Transfer talks Tottenham Hotspur showed interest in signing Savinho During the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur had expressed interest in signing Savinho. However, City sources have confirmed that the club was not looking to part ways with the young talent. This indicated Manchester City's determination to keep hold of their promising winger despite interest from Tottenham.

Player development Pep Guardiola speaks highly of Savinho Savinho has made four appearances this season, scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Huddersfield. Ahead of City's Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola spoke highly of the young winger. He said Savinho would become an important player once he improves his output, noting that "for the people up front, it is always about numbers - goals and assists."

Manager's faith Guardiola confident Savinho will become top-class player Guardiola also stressed that while Savinho created a lot last season, he was a bit too hasty in the final third. However, the City boss is confident that with time and experience, the young Brazilian will become a top-class player. "He can play on both sides, he has got the speed and the work ethic," Guardiola added.