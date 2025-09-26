Asia Cup final, India vs Pakistan: Dissecting key player battles 

For the first time in history, India and Pakistan will clash in the final of the Asia Cup . The much-anticipated match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 28, marking a major milestone in cricketing history. Suryakumar Yadav's men will head into the finale as favorites, having beaten Pakistan twice earlier in the tourney. Here we decode the anticipated player battles.

#1 Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi India's Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi are certain to lock horns as they open the proceedings in their respective departments. The two players had a heated exchange during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash, with Abhishek going after Shaheen en route to his 39-ball 74. The Pakistan pacer, who was expensive against India, claimed a match-winning three-fer in his last outing. He would be raring to stop the in-form Abhishek this time.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Abrar Ahmed Suryakumar Yadav will look to score big in the Asia Cup 2025 final, with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed being one bowler he would target. The latter has bowled with an economy of 5.03 in the ongoing tourney, having managed five wickets. However, SKY has a T20 strike rate of 151.21 against leg-spinners this year, falling to them just once across 14 innings.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah vs Sahibzada Farhan Albeit in a losing cause, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a fine 45-ball 58 in the Super Four encounter against India. He also tackled the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah well. The Indian pacer, who has not looked at his lethal best in this tourney, would want to unleash his A game with the new ball. Notably, Farhan has scored 33 runs across two innings against Bumrah in this tourney while striking at 137.50.