Dhruv Jurel shines in India A's record FC win: Details 

India A secured a stunning five-wicket victory over Australia A in the second unofficial Test match in Lucknow. The win was led by stellar performances from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan , both of whom scored centuries. Chasing a mammoth target of 412 runs, India A reached their goal in 91.3 overs on Friday. Skipper Dhruv Jurel also powered India's run chase with a fiery 56. This was his 13th FC fifty. Here are his stats.

Knock Jurel's crucial partnership with Rahul India A were well placed at 267/4 when Jurel arrived to bat on the final day. The wicketkeeper-batter had a point to prove as he was out for one in India's first innings. He batted with great intent en route to a 115-run stand with Rahul, who returned unbeaten on 176. Meanwhile, Jurel was dismissed for 56 as India A were 382/5 at the time of his dismissal. They later recorded the sixth-highest successful FC run chase in India.

Stats 13th FC fifty for Jurel Jurel's 56 off 66 balls had five fours and three maximums. Notably, he had made a fine 140 in the opening match. This was Jurel's 13th FC fifty as per ESPNcricinfo as he also owns two tons. Across 27 First-Class matches, Jurel has raced to 1,712 runs at an average of 49-plus. 255 of his runs have come in five Tests at 36.42.