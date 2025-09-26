Dhruv Jurel shines in India A's record FC win: Details
What's the story
India A secured a stunning five-wicket victory over Australia A in the second unofficial Test match in Lucknow. The win was led by stellar performances from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom scored centuries. Chasing a mammoth target of 412 runs, India A reached their goal in 91.3 overs on Friday. Skipper Dhruv Jurel also powered India's run chase with a fiery 56. This was his 13th FC fifty. Here are his stats.
Knock
Jurel's crucial partnership with Rahul
India A were well placed at 267/4 when Jurel arrived to bat on the final day. The wicketkeeper-batter had a point to prove as he was out for one in India's first innings. He batted with great intent en route to a 115-run stand with Rahul, who returned unbeaten on 176. Meanwhile, Jurel was dismissed for 56 as India A were 382/5 at the time of his dismissal. They later recorded the sixth-highest successful FC run chase in India.
Stats
13th FC fifty for Jurel
Jurel's 56 off 66 balls had five fours and three maximums. Notably, he had made a fine 140 in the opening match. This was Jurel's 13th FC fifty as per ESPNcricinfo as he also owns two tons. Across 27 First-Class matches, Jurel has raced to 1,712 runs at an average of 49-plus. 255 of his runs have come in five Tests at 36.42.
Prospect
Jurel to keep wickets vs WI
Team India is set to play a two-match Test series against West Indies at home, starting October 2. Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the series as he continues to recover from his toe fracture. Jurel, who has been Pant's first-choice back-up lately, is hence set to take the gloves. The youngster will have a great chance to shine at the highest level.