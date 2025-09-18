Dhruv Jurel slams his 2nd First-Class century: Key stats

Dhruv Jurel, India 's wicketkeeper-batter, has scored his second First-Class century in the first unofficial Test against Australia A. He batted with great intent and reached the milestone in just 115 balls. The innings came on the third day of the match in Lucknow and was instrumental in India's response after Australia A declared at 532 for six.

Game strategy Jurel's aggressive approach and recent developments Jurel, who arrived with the scorecard reading 222/4, started his innings with an aggressive approach. He scored runs at a great pace and brought up his hundred in the final session. His 180-plus stand with Devdutt Padikkal powered India A past 400. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter was recently named captain of the Central Zone team for their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against North East Zone, but had to withdraw due to a groin niggle.

Career 2nd FC ton for Jurel This was Jurel's second FC ton as per ESPNcricinfo as he also owns 12 fifties. Across 26 First-Class matches, Jurel has raced past 1,615 runs at an average of 47-plus. Jurel, who was part of the Indian squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, played his last Test at The Oval. He replaced the injured Rishabh Pant. 255 of his runs have come in five Tests at 36.42.