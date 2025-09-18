Kuldeep Yadav set to break Jadeja's Asia Cup record: Details 

Kuldeep Yadav is on the verge of making history in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup . The spinner has already taken seven wickets in two Group A matches. He will next play against Oman on Friday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. If he manages to take four more wickets, he will break Ravindra Jadeja's record and become India's highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history.

Record chase Kuldeep needs four more wickets to surpass Jadeja As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja, who retired from T20Is, has taken 29 wickets in 26 Asia Cup matches (ODIs and T20Is combined). Kuldeep is close behind with 26 wickets in 13 matches at a sensational average of 14.03. As India have already qualified for the Super-Four stage, the in-form Kuldeep looks set to break Jadeja's record. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan legends Lasith Malinga (33) and Muttiah Muralitharan (30) are the only bowlers with more Asia Cup wickets than Jadeja.

Career Here are his T20I stats Kuldeep bagged the Player-of-the-Match award in India's first two games, having recorded figures worth 4/7 and 3/18. The wrist-spinner has overall raced to 76 wickets from 42 T20Is with an economy rate of 6.66. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. Kuldeep has a bowling average of 13.10.

T20I stats Most wickets for India in Asia Cup T20Is In the T20I format of the Asia Cup, Kuldeep has already taken seven wickets in two matches. The record for most wickets in Asia Cup T20Is for India is held by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 13 dismissals in six matches. Hardik Pandya follows him with 12 wickets from 10 matches and Jasprit Bumrah with nine wickets from seven matches.