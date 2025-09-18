Asia Cup: Can Oman challenge formidable India in Abu Dhabi? 

India will take on Oman in the 12th match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The clash is set to be held at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 19. India have already made it to the Super-Four stage after winning their first two matches against UAE and Pakistan by nine wickets and seven wickets, respectively. Oman, meanwhile, have been knocked out after two successive losses. Here is the preview of the upcoming game.

Venue details Pitch report and streaming Details As for the pitch conditions, the Abu Dhabi track has favored aggressive batting in the Asia Cup so far, but bowlers have also found assistance from the pitches. Out of the five matches played at the venue in the ongoing tourney, three have been won by teams batting first. The match, which will get underway at 8:00pm IST, will be televised live on Sony Sports Networks in India, with live streaming available on FanCode and Sony LIV apps/websites.

Match details India are heavy favorites for this clash India's stellar performance in the tournament has made them heavy favorites for this match. They might even rest some players for this encounter. Arshdeep Singh could replace Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Oman have struggled in their first two games, losing to Pakistan by 93 runs, and UAE by 42 runs. It must be noted that India and Oman have never met in a T20I match before.

India vs Oman Oman yet to post a competitive total Oman have struggled with the bat in their two matches so far, scoring 67 and 130 runs. Meanwhile, the Indian middle order has had limited opportunities to bat, with both previous games ending in low-scoring chases. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel would want some time in the middle ahead of the Super Fours.

Line-ups A look at the probable playing XIs India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy. Oman probable XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.