Sai Sudharsan shines with FC half-century versus Australia A: Details  

Sai Sudharsan , the star Tamil Nadu batter, has bolstered his chances of being selected for India's squad in the upcoming Test series against West Indies. The southpaw scored a brilliant half-century in the ongoing first unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Sudharsan touched the 50-run mark on Day 3 before being dismissed for 73. Here are his stats.

Knock A soild knock from Sudharsan's blade In response to Australia A's first innings total of 532/6d, India were well placed at 88/1 when Sudharsan arrived to bat. He added 49 runs with opener N Jagadeesan before the latter was dismissed for 64. Sudharsan found another potent partner in Devdutt Padikkal as the duo took India A past 200 with a 76-run partnership. The former eventually fell to left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly.

Information Seventh fifty in FC cricket Sudharsan hammered 10 boundaries en route to his 73 off 124 balls. This was his seventh fifty in First-Class cricket as he also boasts seven hundreds, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Tamil Nadu batter raced to 2,190 runs across 33 games at an average of 38-plus.

Performance review Sudharsan's Test career so far Sudharsan made his debut this year during the Leeds Test against England and has since played six innings, with scores of 0, 30, 61, 0, 38, and 11. He batted at number three in all these games and showcased remarkable promise against the moving Dukes ball. The batsman is now competing with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal, inferred from their inclusion in the India A squad, for the number three spot in India's XI for Tests.