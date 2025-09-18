Pathum Nissanka has clocked these T20I numbers in 2025: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the 11th match of the Asia Cup 2025. The high-stakes match will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. Eyes will be on in-form Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka, who clocked 50-plus scores in SL's first two games in the tourney. On this note, let's decode Nissanka's run in T20I cricket in 2025.
Player spotlight
Back-to-back fifties for Nissanka
Nissanka has been in great form in the ongoing tourney, scoring 118 runs at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 151.28 in two innings. While he scored 50 from 34 balls against Bangladesh in SL's Asia Cup opener, the following game against Hong Kong saw him hammer a brilliant 68 off just 44 balls. SL won both these games.
Stats
An average of 38.66 in T20Is this year
Having batted nine times in T20Is this year, Nissanka has raced to 348 runs at an average of 38.66, according to ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate of 148.71 is also mighty impressive, as the tally includes three fifties and 11 sixes. The 68 in his last outing against Hong Kong is his best score in 2025. Kusal Perera (204) is the only other SL batter with 200-plus runs this year.
Career numbers
Here are his T20I numbers
The game against Hong Kong also saw Nissanka join an elite club of Sri Lankan players with 50 T20I sixes (now 51). He attained the feat in his 70th appearance. His overall T20I tally now reads 2,068 runs at a strike rate of 124.4. As per Cricbuzz, Nissanka now has the most 50-plus scores for SL in T20Is (17).