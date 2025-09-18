Pathum Nissanka has clocked these T20I numbers in 2025: Stats 

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the 11th match of the Asia Cup 2025. The high-stakes match will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. Eyes will be on in-form Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka , who clocked 50-plus scores in SL's first two games in the tourney. On this note, let's decode Nissanka's run in T20I cricket in 2025.

Player spotlight Back-to-back fifties for Nissanka Nissanka has been in great form in the ongoing tourney, scoring 118 runs at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 151.28 in two innings. While he scored 50 from 34 balls against Bangladesh in SL's Asia Cup opener, the following game against Hong Kong saw him hammer a brilliant 68 off just 44 balls. SL won both these games.

Stats An average of 38.66 in T20Is this year Having batted nine times in T20Is this year, Nissanka has raced to 348 runs at an average of 38.66, according to ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate of 148.71 is also mighty impressive, as the tally includes three fifties and 11 sixes. The 68 in his last outing against Hong Kong is his best score in 2025. Kusal Perera (204) is the only other SL batter with 200-plus runs this year.