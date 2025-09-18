Who has scored the fastest hundred for India in WODIs?
What's the story
Dashing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has made history by scoring the second-fastest century for India in Women's ODIs. She achieved the milestone in just 77 balls against Australia in the second match of the ongoing series in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Mandhana scored a total of 117 runs off 91 balls as India recorded a massive win. On this note, let's decode the fastest hundreds by Indian batters in WODIs.
#3
Harmanpreet Kaur - 82 balls vs England, 2025
At number three, we have current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who blasted an 82-ball hundred against England in Chester-le-Street in July this year. The batter led from the front after arriving to bat at 81/2. Harmanpreet started well and eventually took India past 160 along with Harleen Deol. She followed it up with a 110-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues. The dasher eventually departed for 102 off 84 balls (14 fours) as India posted 318/5 and later won by 13 runs.
#2
Smriti Mandhana - 77 balls vs Australia, 2025
Mandhana's 77-hundred in the aforementioned Mullanpur affair ranks second on this list. She shared a 70-run partnership with Pratika Rawal for the first wicket, before adding another 49 runs with Harleen Deol for the second. The southpaw eventually departed in the 33rd over for 117 off just 91 balls. She smoked 14 fours and four maximums. His efforts meant India posted a challenging total of 292/10. In reply, Australia managed only 190/10.
#1
Smriti Mandhana - 70 balls vs Ireland, 2025
The record for the fastest WODI century for India is held by Mandhana herself, who had scored a ton off just 70 balls against Ireland in Rajkot earlier this year. The talismanic batter, who added 233 runs with opener Pratika Rawal (154), was at her destructive best as she finished with 135 off 80 balls, having hammered 12 fours and seven maximums. Her fearless innings powered India to a massive total (435/5). Ireland were folded for 131 in response.