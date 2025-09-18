Who has scored the fastest hundred for India in WODIs? 

Dashing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has made history by scoring the second-fastest century for India in Women's ODIs. She achieved the milestone in just 77 balls against Australia in the second match of the ongoing series in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Mandhana scored a total of 117 runs off 91 balls as India recorded a massive win. On this note, let's decode the fastest hundreds by Indian batters in WODIs.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur - 82 balls vs England, 2025 At number three, we have current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who blasted an 82-ball hundred against England in Chester-le-Street in July this year. The batter led from the front after arriving to bat at 81/2. Harmanpreet started well and eventually took India past 160 along with Harleen Deol. She followed it up with a 110-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues. The dasher eventually departed for 102 off 84 balls (14 fours) as India posted 318/5 and later won by 13 runs.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - 77 balls vs Australia, 2025 Mandhana's 77-hundred in the aforementioned Mullanpur affair ranks second on this list. She shared a 70-run partnership with Pratika Rawal for the first wicket, before adding another 49 runs with Harleen Deol for the second. The southpaw eventually departed in the 33rd over for 117 off just 91 balls. She smoked 14 fours and four maximums. His efforts meant India posted a challenging total of 292/10. In reply, Australia managed only 190/10.