Listing Pakistan batters with 8,000-plus runs in T20 cricket

Pakistan's star cricketer Fakhar Zaman has surpassed the 8,000-run mark in T20 cricket. The milestone came during Pakistan's Asia Cup clash against UAE on Wednesday. The left-handed batter scored a match-winning 50 in Pakistan's total of 146/9 at Dubai International Stadium. On this note, we look at the Pakistan batters with 8,000 or more runs in the 20-over format.

#4 Fakhar Zaman - 8,017 runs Fakhar scored 50 runs from 36 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes in the aforementioned game. Across 303 T20s, the southpaw has raced to 8,017 runs from 293 innings at 28.53 (SR: 135.62). This was his 55th T20 fifty as he also owns three tons, as per ESPNcricinfo. 2,194 of his runs have come in 105 T20Is at 23.84. This was his 13th fifty.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan - 8,648 runs Mohammad Rizwan, who was not picked for the ongoing Asia Cup, has also done well in the T20 arena. Having played 292 games, Rizwan has scored 8,648 runs with the help of 71 fifties and three tons. While he averages nearly 43.34 in the format, his strike rate reads 125.89. 3,414 of Rizwan's runs have come in 106 T20Is at an average of 47.41. He has 31 50-plus scores in the format, including a solitary hundred.

#2 Babar Azam - 11,330 runs Babar Azam, who has led Pakistan in three T20 World Cup editions, has also fallen out of favor in the T20I format. However, his T20 numbers are exceptional. Across 320 T20 matches, Babar has amassed 11,330 runs at 43.07. His strike rate is 129.33. In addition to 11 tons, he has smashed 93 fifties. With 4,223 runs from 128 games at 39.83, Babar is the second-highest scorer in T20Is. He has 36 fifties and three tons under his belt.