Fakhar Zaman surpasses 8,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has attained a milestone of 8,000 runs in the 20-over format. The versatile southpaw hit 50 runs versus UAE in Pakistan's score of 146/9 at the Asia Cup. The Group B match in Dubai saw Fakhar come in at number three when Pakistan were 3/1. Pakistan were soon reduced to 9/2 before he added 61 runs with Salman Agha.

Knock Fakhar gets dismissed after steadying the ship As mentioned, Pakistan were 9/2 at one stage. Thereafter, Fakhar took over and steadied the ship for his side. Alongside skipper Agha, he forged a stand worth 61. After Agha's dismissal, Fakhar perished in the 14th over with Pakistan reeling at 86/4. Simranjeet Singh dismissed the batter just when the batter tried to play freely. Fakhar tried to create room for himself and perished.

Stats 55th T20 fifty for Fakhar Fakhar scored 50 runs from 36 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. In 303 T20s, he has raced to 8,017 runs from 293 innings at 28.53. This was his 55th T20 fifty (100s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. He has raced to 315 sixes and the batter is also close to completing 800 fours (798).