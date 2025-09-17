Saim Ayub owns 8 ducks in T20Is

Asia Cup, Saim Ayub records his 3rd successive duck: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:49 pm Sep 17, 2025

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub recorded his 3rd successive duck in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The match in Dubai saw Ayub perish in the first over with Junaid Siddique dismissing him. A short ball wide outside off saw Ayub throw his bat at it. He got a thick edge as the ball flew to the third man. Here are further details.