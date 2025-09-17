LOADING...
Asia Cup, Saim Ayub records his 3rd successive duck: Stats
By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 17, 2025
10:49 pm
Pakistan opener Saim Ayub recorded his 3rd successive duck in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The match in Dubai saw Ayub perish in the first over with Junaid Siddique dismissing him. A short ball wide outside off saw Ayub throw his bat at it. He got a thick edge as the ball flew to the third man. Here are further details.

Three ducks in a row for Ayub

Ayub started with a first-ball duck against Oman and then fell for a first-ball duck against India. On Wednesday vs UAE, he perished for a two-ball duck. This is now his 4th duck in his last six innings in T20Is.

Ayub joins Fletcher and Hafeez in this unwanted list

As per Cricbuzz, Ayub is now the third player from a Full Member team to register three successive ducks in T20Is. Most consecutive ducks by opening batsmen in T20Is (Full Member teams): 3 - Andre Fletcher (2009) 3 - Mohammad Hafeez (2012) 3 - Saim Ayub (2025)

8th T20I duck for Ayub

Playing his 44th T20I, Ayub now owns 8 ducks from 42 innings. His average has dropped to 20.40. Overall, he owns 816 T20I runs. Overall in T20 cricket, this is now his 11th duck.