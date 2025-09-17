Phil Salt registers his 50th fifty in T20 cricket: Stats
What's the story
England T20I opener Phil Salt hammered a brilliant 89 which helped his side beat Ireland in the 1st T20I at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 197 runs, Salt's knock and contributions from Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Sam Curran, helped England win by 4 wickets. Salt was the chief contributor for his side. Here are further details.
Knock
Salt's two crucial stands help England win
England started strongly with Salt and Buttler adding 74 runs inside 5 overs. Buttler perished for 28 before Bethell joined Salt and added 46 runs. After Rehan Ahmed's dismissal next (130/3), Salt and Curran added 50 runs as England powered their way through. Both Curran and Salt perished in quick succession before England lost another wicket. However, they got the job done.
Stats
Salt's crunch stats in the format
Salt's knock of 89 came from 46 balls with 10 fours and six sixes. Salt hit his 6th T20I fifty. In addition, he owns 4 hundreds. The England opener has raced to 1,423 runs at 38.45. His strike rate is 170.82. In T20s, Salt has amassed 7,763 runs from 308 matches (299 innings). This was his 50th fifty in T20s (100s: 4).