Phil Salt helps England beat Ireland in 1st T20I: Stats

England T20I opener Phil Salt's brilliant 89 helped England beat Ireland in the 1st T20I at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 197 runs, Salt's knock and contributions from Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Sam Curran, helped England win by 4 wickets. Earlier, riding on Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker's fifties, Ireland managed 196/3 in 20 overs. Here's more.

Ireland Ireland build with Tector and Tucker Ireland openers Paul Stirling and Ross Adair added 57 runs for the first wicket. Tector came in and soon thereafter, Stirling perished with Ireland being 67/2 in the 9th over. Tector and Tucker then took over and formed a vital partnership for the 3rd wicket. They maintained a fine tempo and scored useful runs. Jamie Overton dismissed Tucker in the 20th over.

Tector Tector smashes a 36-ball 61*, surpasses 1,500 T20I runs Tector hit a massive 36-ball 61*. His knock had six fours and two sixes. He struck at 169.44. With this effort, Tector has surpassed 1,500 runs in T20Is. In 86 matches (78 innings), he owns 1,504 runs at 23.50. This was his 6th fifty in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, he has amassed 2,757 runs from 148 matches at 25.52 (50s: 11).

Tucker Tucker hit a 36-ball 55, surpasses 2,500 T20 runs On the other hand, Tucker hit a 36-ball 55. His knock consisted of three fours and four sixes. In 146 T20 matches, Tucker has raced to 2,531 runs at 23.26. This was his 13th T20 fifty. 1,419 of Tucker's T20 runs have come for Ireland in T20Is at 21.83. This was his 10th T20I fifty.

Information A look at the England bowlers Adil Rashid picked 1/36 from his 4 overs. In 130 matches, he owns 138 T20I scalps at 24.70. Overton bagged 1/40 whereas Liam Dawson managed 1/39. Meanwhile, Curran went wicketless from his 4 overs (0/43).

Chase England ace the chase England started strongly with Salt and Buttler adding 74 runs inside 5 overs. Buttler perished for 28 before Bethell joined Salt and added 46 runs. After Rehan Ahmed's dismissal next (130/3), Salt and Curran added 50 runs as England powered their way through. England did lose a few wickets after Curran's dismissal, but got the job done. Graham Hume claimed 2/36 from 2 overs.

Salt Salt hammers his 6th T20I fifty Salt hit his 6th T20I fifty. In addition, he owns 4 hundreds. His 89 came from 46 balls with 10 fours and six sixes. Salt has raced to 1,423 runs at 38.45. His strike rate is 170.82. In T20s, he has amassed 7,763 runs from 308 matches (299 innings). This was his 50th fifty in T20s (100s: 4).