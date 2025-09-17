1st T20I: Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker smash fifties versus England

Ireland batters Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker smashed fifties in the 1st T20I against England at The Village, Dublin. Ireland were 67/2 when Tucker joined Tector in the middle and the two added 123 runs for the 3rd wicket. Their impressive knocks helped Ireland post a score of 196/3 in 20 overs. Here are further details and stats.

Knocks A brilliant stand for Ireland Ireland openers Paul Stirling and Ross Adair added 57 runs for the first wicket. Tector came in and soon thereafter, Stirling perished with Ireland being 67/2 in the 9th over. Tector and Tucker then took over and formed a vital partnership for the 3rd wicket. They maintained a fine tempo and scored useful runs. Jamie Overton dismissed Tucker in the 20th over.

Tector Tector smashes a 36-ball 61*, surpasses 1,500 T20I runs Tector hit a massive 36-ball 61*. His knock had six fours and two sixes. He struck at 169.44. With this effort, Tector has surpassed 1,500 runs in T20Is. In 86 matches (78 innings), he owns 1,504 runs at 23.50. This was his 6th fifty in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, he has amassed 2,757 runs from 148 matches at 25.52 (50s: 11).