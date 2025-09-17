Listing bowlers with most T20 wickets in 2025

Afghanistan 's cricket sensation, Noor Ahmad, has become the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket this year. The left-arm wrist-spinner achieved this feat during Match 9 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 against Bangladesh. He took two wickets while conceding just 23 runs in his four overs, helping restrict Bangladesh to a total of 154/5 in Abu Dhabi. The Afghan side, however, lost this fixture. Meanwhile, here we look at the bowlers with 60-plus T20 wickets in 2025.

#1 Noor Ahmad - 71 wickets As per ESPNcricinfo, Noor has now taken a whopping 71 wickets in 51 T20 matches this year, at an average of 18.28. While his economy is 7.27, the spinner has taken at least four wickets in an innings five times. The tally includes a fifer as well (5/28). 24 of his wickets came across 14 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year.

#2 Jason Holder - 70 wickets Noor surpassed West Indies's fast bowler Jason Holder to become the highest wicket-taker in overall T20 cricket this year. Having played 50 games this year, Holder has taken a total of 70 wickets at an average of 22.74. His economy of 8.68 is a tad on the higher side. The fast bowler has tallied five four-wicket hauls in 2025 with his best figures reading 4/14.