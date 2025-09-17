India power past Australia in 2nd Women's ODI: Key stats

In the second Women's ODI of the series, Smriti Mandhana 's brilliant century helped India post a competitive total of 292 runs against Australia in New Chandigarh. This turned out to be India's highest-ever ODI score against Australia, surpassing the 281 they made in the first match at the same venue. In response, the Aussie Women fell for 190 in 40.5 overs. They lost by 102 runs.

Batting woes Mandhana shines despite top-order collapse Mandhana's innings was instrumental in setting up the total. She shared a 70-run partnership with Pratika Rawal for the first wicket, before adding another 49 runs with Harleen Deol for the second. The southpaw eventually departed in the 33rd over for 117 off just 91 balls. Mandhana was aggressive from the start, hitting Ashleigh Gardner for a six in two of her first three overs. She brought up her 50 in just 45 balls and completed her century in just 77 balls.

Bowling impact Australia's spinners kept in check by Mandhana Mandhana's innings prevented Australia from fully utilizing their twin leg-spinners. Georgia Wareham was hit for runs in her first two overs by Mandhana, who scored three fours and two sixes off her. Alana King was introduced in the 34th over, just after Mandhana fell. Deepti Sharma was the only other significant contributor with the bat as she scored 40 off 53 balls but couldn't accelerate.

Mandhana Second-fastest WODI hundred for Mandhana Mandhana hammered 14 fours and four maximums in his knock of 117. Mandhana reached her century in a mere 77 balls, making it the second-fastest ODI ton by an Indian woman. The record for the fastest century is held by Mandhana herself, who had scored a ton off just 70 balls against Ireland in Rajkot earlier this year. Meanwhile, the southpaw also recorded the fastest WODI hundred against Australia, surpassing England's Nat Sciver-Brunt's record (79 balls).

Vs AUSW Eighth 50-plus score against Australia Mandhana recorded her eighth 50-plus score against Australia as the tally now includes three tons. Across 18 WODIs versus the team, she has completed 791 runs at an average of 43.94, as per ESPNcricinfo. No other Indian boasts multiple WODI hundreds against Australia. The legendary Mithali Raj (1,123) is the only Indian with more WODI runs against the Aussies.

Numbers 12th WODI ton for the dasher With her latest knock, Mandhana raced to 4,763 runs in 107 ODIs, averaging 47.15. This includes 12 centuries and 32 half-centuries. The southpaw, who smoked 58 runs in the series opener, recently went past New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite's tally of 4,639 runs to become the seventh-highest run-getter in WODIs. Meanwhile, Mandhana also became the first batter to hammer five WODI tons in India.

Do you know? Mandhana attains this feat As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has joined New Zealand's Suzie Bates as the batter with the joint-second most WODI tons against Australia (3). The duo is only behind England's current captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who boasts four hundreds in this regard.

Information Deepti scores 40 versus AUSW Indian all-rounder Deepti scored a crucial 40 from 53 balls. In 111 matches (95 innings), she owns 2,452 runs at 37.15. Against Australia, she owns 314 runs from 16 matches at 26.16.

AUS Summary of the AUSW bowlers Darcie Brown was solid, picking 3/42 from 8 overs. She was the pick of the bowlers. Ashleigh Gardner did well, claiming 2/39 from 10 overs (1 maiden). In 79 matches, she owns 103 wickets at 21.49. Annabel Sutherland finished with 1/58 from her 10 overs. Megan Schutt bowled 7.5 overs and clocked 1/46. Tahlia McGrath bowled only 4 overs and clocked 1/20.

Chase What about Australia's chase? Australia lost both their openers on the cheap and were 12/2. A 50-run stand followed between Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney. After Mooney's dismissal, Perry and Annabel Sutherland (45) added 46 runs for the 4th wicket. India got hold once after Perry's dismissal and kept the Aussie Women at bay. For India, Kranti Goud picked 3/28 from 9.5 overs. Meanwhile, Deepti picked 2/24 from six overs.

Duo Perry and Sutherland score 44 and 45 for AUSW Perry scored 44 runs from 61 balls. She has now raced to 4,261 runs from 157 matches (130 innings) at 48.97. Against India, she has 796 runs from 29 matches (24 innings) at 41.89. Sutherland scored 45 runs from 42 balls with the help of 4 fours. In 42 matches, she has 864 runs at 43.20 from 27 innings. Versus India, she has amassed 267 runs at 28.14.