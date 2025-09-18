Best bowling figures for UAE in T20 Asia Cup

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Junaid Siddique bagged four wickets against Pakistan in the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup . The match, played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, saw Siddique's exceptional bowling figures of 4/18 in his four overs, albeit in a losing cause. On this note, let's look at the UAE bowlers with the best figures in T20 Asia Cup history.

#1 Junaid Siddique - 4/18 vs Pakistan in 2025 Siddique's stellar performance in the aforementioned game helped UAE restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 146/9. He started his wicket-taking spree by dismissing opener Saim Ayub for a two-ball duck. The pacer then sent Sahibzada Farhan back to the pavilion for five runs in the third over, before accounting for Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Haris later in the innings. Though Siddique finished with 4/18 in four overs, UAE lost the game by 41 runs.

#2 Junaid Siddique - 4/23 vs Oman in 2025 The Pakistan game saw Siddique better his own record for the best bowling figures by a UAE bowler in T20 Asia Cup. The pacer made the ball talk in his previous outing against Oman as well. Chasing 173 in Abu Dhabi, Oman were off to a poor start with Siddique dismissing both openers in the powerplay. He later claimed two more wickets to finish with 4/23 from four overs. His brilliance powered UAE to a 42-run triumph.