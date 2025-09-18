T20 Asia Cup, Junaid Siddique claims four-fer versus Pakistan: Stats

United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketer Junaid Siddique claimed a solid four-fer against Pakistan in the Men's T20 Asia Cup. Match 10 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 saw Siddique bowl 4 overs and concede 18 runs for 4 wickets. He has now achieved the best bowling figures in the T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan. His four-fer came in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. This performance helped UAE restrict Pakistan to 146/9. However, Pakistan won the match thereafter.

Match details Junaid's stellar performance against Pakistan Junaid kicked off his wicket-taking spree by dismissing Saim Ayub for a two-ball duck on the fourth ball of the match. He then sent Sahibzada Farhan back to the pavilion for five runs in 12 balls in the 3rd over. He then accounted for Mohammad Nawaz, in the 17th over before dismissing Mohammad Haris in the 19th over.

Record Best figures versus Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup Siddique shattered a record held by India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Siddique achieved the best bowling figures in Men's T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan. As mentioned, he clocked 4/18 from his 4 overs. Earlier, Bhuvi held the record, taking 4/26 in an India vs Pakistan clash in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Overall, Siddique is the 3rd bowler to take a four-wicket haul against Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup. Besides Bhuvi and Siddique, Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan owns a four-fer.

More records 2nd four-fer for the pacer in Asia Cup T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Siddique registered the best bowling figures in Asia Cup T20Is for the UAE. He improved his own record of 4/23 in four overs. Meanwhile, his successive four-wicket hauls in the 2025 Asia Cup helped him become only the second bowler in the history of the tournament (T20I edition) to take two four-fers. Before him, only Bhuvneshwar achieved this feat.