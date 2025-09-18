Ramiz Raja slams match referee Andy Pycroft over bias allegations

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has accused International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Andy Pycroft of bias in favor of India. The allegations stem from a recent handshake controversy during the recent Asia Cup clash in Dubai. The PCB claimed that Pycroft had directly stopped Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha from shaking hands after their high-voltage encounter, later classifying the incident as a "miscommunication."

Controversy escalates Pakistan's players refused to leave their hotel in Dubai In light of the controversy, Pakistan's players had refused to leave their hotel ahead of a crucial match against the UAE on Wednesday. They demanded Pycroft's removal after the fallout from their heated clash with India. Although they eventually received clearance to play, it delayed the game by an hour and led to cancelation of a pre-match press conference by PCB.

Accusations made Raja questions ICC's neutrality regarding Pycroft's officiating record Speaking at a joint press conference with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Raja didn't mince words in questioning Pycroft's record. He said, "What's interesting is... Andy Pycroft is favorite [for the Indians]. Whenever I host tosses, he's always a permanent fixture over there." He further claimed that stats show Pycroft has officiated in more than 90 matches involving India, raising doubts about ICC's neutrality.

Official response Pycroft apologized for 'miscommunication' The PCB said Pycroft had apologized to its team management for preventing the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands at the toss in Dubai on September 14. However, an ICC source clarified that the apology was only for "miscommunication" and not for the handshake snub. Sources suggested this miscommunication stemmed from events at the toss where both captains skipped their customary handshake.