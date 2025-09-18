Listing bowlers with four-fers vs Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup 

United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Junaid Siddique has shattered a long-standing record held by India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar . On Wednesday, Siddique achieved the best bowling figures in T20 Asia Cup history against Pakistan. Albeit in a losing cause, he took four wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On this note, let's look at the bowlers with four-fers against Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup history.

#1 Junaid Siddique - 4/18 in 2025 Junaid, in the aforementioned game, kicked off his wicket-taking spree by dismissing Saim Ayub for a two-ball duck on the fifth ball of the match. He then sent Sahibzada Farhan back to the pavilion for five runs, before accounting for Mohammad Nawaz (4) and Mohammad Haris (18). His stellar bowling figures of 4/18 in four overs helped UAE restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 146/9. In response, however, UAE were all out for just 105.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4/26 in 2022 As mentioned, Junaid broke the record of Bhuvneshwar, who made the ball talk against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup clash in Dubai. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the match, having returned with 4/26 from four overs. Key players Babar Azam and Shadab Khan were among his victims. His brilliance meant the Pakistani innings ended at just 147/10. India chased down the target in the penultimate ball of the game