Presenting Australia's biggest defeats by runs in WODIs

The Australian women's cricket team, on Wednesday, suffered its biggest-ever defeat in terms of runs in the history of Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). The loss came at the hands of India , who won the second WODI by a whopping 102 runs in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Smriti Mandhana's brilliant century helped India post a challenging total of 292/10. In reply, Australia managed only 190 runs. On this note, let's decode Australia's biggest defeats by runs in WODIs.

#1 102 runs vs India, 2025 Mandhana was the star of the aforementioned game, scoring an impressive 117 runs off 91 balls. Deepti Sharma (40) was the only other significant contributor as India finished with 292/10. Australia's chase never really got going as Annabel Sutherland (45) and Ellyse Perry (44) were the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Kranti Goud took three wickets as Australia were folded for 190. For the first time, the Aussies lost a WODI by 100-plus runs (102).

#2 92 runs vs England,1973 Prior to the trashing in Mullanpur, Australia's biggest WODI defeat by runs was against England in Birmingham during the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1973. In that match, Australia lost by a margin of 92 runs as they could only score 187/9 while chasing a target of 280 set by England. Notably, the Aussies were going well at 62/0 before suffering a shock collapse. Opener Jackie Potter (57) top scored for them.