Which batter owns most WODI tons as an opener?  

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has equaled the women's world record for most centuries by an opener in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The record was set during the second ODI against Australia at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Her efforts helped India post a competitive total of 292/10. In response, the Aussie Women fell for 190 in 40.5 overs. Here are further details.

Feat Most WODI tons as an opener As mentioned, Mandhana has equaled the world record for most centuries by an opener in women's ODIs, a milestone also held by New Zealand's Suzie Bates and England's Tammy Beaumont, according to ESPNcricinfo. The trio now shares the top spot with 12 hundreds each. Mandhana achieved this remarkable feat in just 106 innings, which is way quicker than Bates's 130 innings and Beaumont's 113 innings.

Quick milestone Second-fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman Mandhana reached her century in just 77 balls with a lofted six over mid-off. This is the second-fastest century by an Indian woman in ODIs, only behind her own record of a 70-ball hundred against Ireland earlier this year. Meanwhile, the southpaw also recorded the fastest WODI hundred against Australia, surpassing England's Nat Sciver-Brunt's record (79 balls). Notably, Mandhana departed in the 33rd over for 117 off just 91 balls. She smoked 14 fours and four maximums.

Career highlights Mandhana's stellar ODI career With her latest knock, Mandhana raced to 4,763 runs in 107 ODIs, averaging 47.15. This includes 32 half-centuries besides 12 tons. The southpaw, who smoked 58 runs in the series opener, recently went past New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite's tally of 4,639 runs to become the seventh-highest run-getter in WODIs. Meanwhile, Mandhana also became the first batter to hammer five WODI tons in India.