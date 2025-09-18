Saim Ayub equals this unwanted record of Babar Azam (T20Is) 

Pakistan 's young opening batsman Saim Ayub has had a rough patch in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed batsman, who was expected to be the next big thing, has now become the third Pakistani cricketer to score three consecutive ducks in T20Is. His latest failure came against the UAE when he was dismissed for a two-ball duck. With this, the left-handed opener has equaled an unwanted record of Babar Azam.

Performance review Poor run in Asia Cup raises questions Ayub's performance in the Asia Cup has been dismal so far. He was dismissed for golden ducks against Oman and India before his two-ball dismissal against UAE. This poor form has raised questions about his place in the team, especially considering he had a decent run in T20Is before this tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan managed to beat UAE and enter the Super Four stage despite Ayub's failure.

Unwanted list Ayub joins Babar According to ESPNcricinfo, Ayub now has eight ducks across 42 T20I innings, out of which six have come while opening the innings. He equaled Babar in terms of batters with the most T20I ducks as a designated Pakistan opener. Ayub broke the tie with Kamran Akmal, who was out for zero five times while opening for Pakistan.

Career overview Unwanted record for Ayub Ayub's current form also puts him in an unwanted club of Pakistan players with three or more ducks in a row in T20Is. The only other two players are Abdullah Shafique (four ducks between 2020-23) and Mohammad Hafeez (three ducks in 2012). Coming to his numbers in the format, Ayub has scored 816 runs from 44 T20Is at an average of 20.4 with a top score of 98 not out against South Africa (50s: 4, SR: 135.54).