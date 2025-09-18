Wasim Akram 'down and depressed' with Pakistan's Asia Cup performance
What's the story
Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has expressed his disappointment at the team's performance in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup. He said that their crushing defeat against India and struggles against UAE were hard to digest. Speaking after Pakistan's narrow victory over UAE, Akram said he was disappointed with the technical flaws of players under pressure during matches.
Honest assessment
Technical faults on display during matches, says Akram
Akram, who is arguably the best fast bowler to have represented Pakistan, said he understands that winning and losing are part of the game. However, he found it hard to digest the way Pakistan lost to India in such a one-sided manner. He also noted how players were under pressure with their technical faults on display during matches. "I'm human too, and at times it does leave me feeling down and depressed," Akram told the broadcasters.
Campaign review
Pakistan's journey in Asia Cup so far
Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a promising 93-run victory over Oman. However, the team suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of India. The match against UAE was marred by off-field controversies after an hour-long delay due to Pakistan's protest against match referee Andy Pycroft. Despite these challenges, Pakistan secured their Super Four spot with a 41-run win over UAE.
Critique
Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan for poor performance in Asia Cup
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has also slammed Pakistan for their poor performance in the Asia Cup 2023. He said even an Indian domestic team could beat them, given their current form. "If you ask which of our domestic teams can beat Pakistan, I know for sure Mumbai can beat them," Pathan said on Sony Sports Network.