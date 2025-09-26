Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in ICC hearing: Details here

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has pleaded 'not guilty' at an International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing. The session involved match referee Richie Richardson following a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The complaint stemmed from Suryakumar's remarks during the post-match presentation following India's group stage clash with Pakistan on September 14.

Controversial comments What did Suryakumar say after India's win? After India's seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the "bravery" of India's armed forces. He said his team "stood with the families of the Pahalgam attack victims." This was in reference to a deadly terror attack on Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area earlier this year. The PCB lodged a complaint within seven days of this incident.

On-field incidents BCCI also lodged complaint against 2 Pakistani cricketers The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also lodged a complaint with the ICC against two Pakistani cricketers. The complaints were over their on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash. Haris Rauf was seen abusing Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell, while Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his 50 with a 'gun gesture' using his bat as a prop.

Policy enforcement ICC's stance on political statements The ICC has a strict policy against players making political statements during matches. In 2023, Australia's Usman Khawaja was reprimanded for wearing a black armband after being denied permission to wear shoes with pro-Gaza messages in a Test against Pakistan. Similarly, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned from wearing wristbands saying "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" by the ICC in 2014.