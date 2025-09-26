Gary Stead reappointed by New Zealand Cricket in this role 

Former New Zealand cricket team head coach Gary Stead has been reappointed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as part of their high-performance team. The 53-year-old will support player and coach development, along with high-performance programs. This marks a new chapter in his long-standing association with the Black Caps, which spans 34 years, including his playing career where he played five Tests for New Zealand in 1999.

Dedication New Zealand cricket's been at my heart: Stead Stead, who stepped down as Black Caps coach in June, was replaced by South African Rob Walter. Despite his departure from the head coach position, Stead remains committed to New Zealand cricket. "New Zealand cricket's very much been at my heart for the past 30-odd years and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special," he said.

New responsibilities Stead to work 3 days a week on average Stead will work three days a week on average throughout the year, across much of the high-performance network. This will allow national and domestic coaches, players, and staff to tap into his expertise. NZC Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson praised Stead's immense knowledge and experience in cricket. "The fact he's still passionate and motivated to give back to the game in this country speaks volumes about his character," Gibson added.