Asia Cup final: Pakistan captain issues warning to India 

Pakistan 's cricket team is all set to face India in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, a historic encounter as it will be their first-ever clash in the tournament's finale. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. Ahead of this highly-anticipated showdown, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has issued a bold warning to their arch-rivals.

Captain's assurance We are settled and excited to beat India, says Agha After Pakistan's narrow 11-run victory over Bangladesh in a Super 4s Asia Cup match, Agha expressed his confidence in the team's performance. He said, "We are really settled. We are a good enough team to beat anyone." The captain also emphasized that they are excited and looking forward to beating India in the final.

Path to victory Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to reach final Pakistan secured their place in the Asia Cup final after a thrilling 11-run win over Bangladesh in Dubai. The team defended a modest total of 135 runs, thanks to their bowlers who stepped up when it mattered most. Shaheen Shah Afridi was named Player-of-the-Match for his all-round performance, scoring 19 runs off 13 balls and taking three wickets for just 17 runs.

Match-winner Afridi says Pakistan are ready for India challenge Afridi spoke about his match-winning performance, saying: "Early on, as a team, we need breakthroughs and I go for that. In a small total, you need early breakthroughs and we planned that." He added: "After early wickets, team decided (to let me go) and take on bowlers. Those sixes turned momentum to our end." When asked about the upcoming final against India, Afridi simply stated: "We are ready."