Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach Asia Cup 2025 final: Stats

The Pakistan cricket team has reached the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 final. Pakistan downed Bangladesh in a Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Bangladesh had put themselves in a strong position by restricting Pakistan to just 135 runs. Taskin Ahmed (3/28) and Rishad Hossain (2/18) were the key bowlers. In response, Pakistan were terrific with the ball and defended their score. Bangladesh managed 124/9 in 20 overs to lose by 11 runs.

Early wickets Early breakthroughs for Bangladesh Taskin Ahmed, who was rested for Bangladesh's last match against India, made an immediate impact by dismissing in-form Sahibzada Farhan for a run-a-ball four. This was just the start of Pakistan's troubles as Saim Ayub followed suit in the next over off Mahedi Hasan. Fakhar Zaman struggled during the powerplay, scoring just 12 runs off 18 balls. He tried to hit his way out of trouble but ended up giving a catch at wide long-off for 13 off 20 balls. Hussain Talat was dismissed by Rishad Hossain, leaving Pakistan at 33/4.

Bowling brilliance Contributions help Pakistan get to 135/8 Pakistan kept losing wickets with skipper Salman Agha departing for 19 and leaving his side struggling at 49/5. Thereafter, contributions from Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf helped the side get to 135/8 in 20 overs. Haris scored a 23-ball 31. Shaheen hit 19 runs from 13 balls. Nawaz got 25 runs from 15 balls with Ashraf being unbeaten on 14 from 9 balls.

BAN bowlers Summary of the Bangladesh bowlers Taskin took three wickets in the match. He clocked 3/28 from his 4 overs. Spinner Mahedi Hasan was superb. He managed 2/28 from his 4 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib went wicketless, but did an able job. He managed 0/28 from 4 overs. Mustafizur Rahman managed 1/33 from 4 overs and finally Rishad Hossain bagged 2/18 from 4 overs.

Taskin Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed completes 100 T20I wickets With his 1st wicket of the match, Taskin completed 100 T20I wickets. He became the 3rd Bangladesh bowler with 100-plus T20I wickets. Taskin became the 2nd-fastest Bangladesh bowler to 100 T20I wickets (by matches). Mustafizur holds the record for Bangladesh. He took 81 matches to reach 100 scalps. Taskin has taken 82 matches for the same. On the other hand, Shakib got to the feat in his 84th match for Bangladesh.

Stats Breaking down Taskin's stats in T20Is Taskin has raced to 102 wickets from 82 T20Is at 21.55. He has bowled in 80 innings. He owns three four-fers with the best of 4/16. In 31 home matches, he has 49 wickets at 16.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 22 away matches (home of oppositon), he has bagged 15 wickets at 46.93. In 29 neutral venue games, he owns 38 wickets at 18.63.

Information Rishad gets to 56 T20I wickets Rishad's 2/18 saw him get to 56 T20I wickets at 21.67. He has played 47 matches. In 7 matches versus Pakistan, he owns 5 wickets at 44.60. Overall in T20s, Rishad has 94 scalps from 88 matches at 21.96.

Ayub Asia Cup 2025, Saim Ayub records his 4th duck Pakistan's Saim Ayub recorded a 4th duck in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Pakistan top order batter started his Asia Cup with three successive ducks. These came in the group stage. Thereafter, he broke the series by scoring 21 and 2 in Pakistan's first two Super 4 matches. However, he scored a duck in their final Super 4 match against Bangladesh. Ayub's scores in the Asia Cup 2025 read: 0, 0, 0, 21, 2, 0.

Information 12th T20 duck, including 9 in T20Is Playing his 47th T20I, Ayub now owns 9 ducks from 45 innings. His average has dropped to 19.51. Overall, he owns 839 T20I runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub recorded his 12th duck in T20 cricket. He averages 24.88.

Chase Bangladesh falter in their chase Bangladesh faltered in their pursuit of 136-run target. Parvez Hossain Emon scored a duck before Towhid Hridoy and Saif Hassan departed before the powerplay. Pakistan kept chipping in with regular wickets to hurt the Tigers. Shamim Hossain was his side's top scorer with 30 runs from 25 balls. For Pakistan, Afridi managed 3/17 from 4 overs. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf claimed 3/33. Ayub did well, picking 2/16 from 4 overs.

Emon Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon registers his 7th T20I duck Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon fell for a paltry score of 0 from 2 balls. Playing his 23rd T20I, Emon now owns 7 ducks. He has scored 453 runs at 20.50. In addition to a ton, he owns 2 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 71st T20 match, Emon has recorded 13 ducks. The Bangladesh batter has 1,576 runs at 25.17 with 7 fifties and two tons.

Duo Shaheen and Rauf shine with three wickets each Playing his 91st T20I, Shaheen now owns 117 wickets at 21.68. In 5 matches versus Bangladesh, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 9. In 234 T20 matches, Afridi owns 325 wickets at 20.88. Rauf (3/33) now owns 133 wickets in T20Is from 93 matches at 20.72. Versus Bangladesh, he has 10 scalps from 10 games at 28.80. Overall in T20s, he has managed 341 wickets from 252 matches at 22.08.