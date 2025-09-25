Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon registers his 7th T20I duck
What's the story
Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon fell for a paltry score of 0 from 2 balls in a crucial Super 4 clash at the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The match in Dubai saw Pakistan score 135/8 in 20 overs. In response, Emon fell cheaply to register his 7th T20I duck. Bangladesh were 1/1 from 0.5 overs with the batter's dismissal. Here's more.
Information
Shaheen Afridi gets the wicket of Emon
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi got the wicket of Emon. A short of a length ball on the body saw Emon go for a pull and he got elevation rather than distance. Mohammad Nawaz moved to his left from deep backward square-leg and completed the catch.
Stats
13th duck in T20 cricket for Emon
Playing his 23rd T20I, Emon now owns 7 ducks. He has scored 453 runs at 20.50. In addition to a ton, he owns 2 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 71st T20 match, Emon has recorded 13 ducks. The Bangladesh batter has 1,576 runs at 25.17 with 7 fifties and two tons.