Asia Cup 2025, Saim Ayub records his 4th duck: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's Saim Ayub recorded a 4th duck in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Pakistan top order batter started his Asia Cup with three successive ducks. These came in the group stage. Thereafter, he broke the series by scoring 21 and 2 in Pakistan's first two Super 4 matches. However, he scored a duck in their final Super 4 match against Bangladesh.
Information
Mahedi Hasan gets Ayub in the 2nd over
Ayub, who came out to bat at number three against the Tigers in Dubai, perished for a three-ball duck. Spinner Mahedi Hasan grabbed his wicket in the 2nd over of Pakistan's innings. This left Pakistan reeling at 5/2.
Stats
9th duck in T20Is for Ayub; 12th in T20s
Ayub's scores in the Asia Cup 2025 read: 0, 0, 0, 21, 2, 0. His average is a dismal 3.83 from these six innings. Playing his 47th T20I, Ayub now owns 9 ducks from 45 innings. His average has dropped to 19.51. Overall, he owns 839 T20I runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub recorded his 12th duck in T20 cricket. He averages 24.88.
Do you know?
An unwanted record for Ayub
Ayub registered his 6th duck in T20Is this year from 20 matches. He has equaled Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava for the most ducks by a batter (6) in a calendar year (T20Is). Meanwhile, 4 batters from Rwanda, who are an Associate Nation, have 6-plus ducks.