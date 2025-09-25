Asia Cup 2025, Saim Ayub records his 4th duck: Stats

Pakistan 's Saim Ayub recorded a 4th duck in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Pakistan top order batter started his Asia Cup with three successive ducks . These came in the group stage. Thereafter, he broke the series by scoring 21 and 2 in Pakistan's first two Super 4 matches. However, he scored a duck in their final Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

Information Mahedi Hasan gets Ayub in the 2nd over Ayub, who came out to bat at number three against the Tigers in Dubai, perished for a three-ball duck. Spinner Mahedi Hasan grabbed his wicket in the 2nd over of Pakistan's innings. This left Pakistan reeling at 5/2.

Stats 9th duck in T20Is for Ayub; 12th in T20s Ayub's scores in the Asia Cup 2025 read: 0, 0, 0, 21, 2, 0. His average is a dismal 3.83 from these six innings. Playing his 47th T20I, Ayub now owns 9 ducks from 45 innings. His average has dropped to 19.51. Overall, he owns 839 T20I runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub recorded his 12th duck in T20 cricket. He averages 24.88.