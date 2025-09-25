Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed completes 100 T20I wickets: Decoding his stats

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has completed 100 wickets in T20Is. The right-arm pacer is the third Bangladesh bowler to attain this massive milestone after Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Taskin attained the feat with his 1st wicket in the Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday. He ended with figures worth 3/28 from 4 overs.

Spell Commendable effort from the pacer Taskin jolted Pakistan early on. After being hit for a four by Sahibzada Farhan off the 3rd ball, he dismissed the batter right thereafter. His 1st over produced 4 runs and a wicket. His 2nd over saw him bowl 5 dot balls (1 four). He came back in the 14th over and dismissed Shaheen Afridi. His final over saw him dismiss Mohammad Nawaz.

100 2nd-fastest Bangladesh bowler to reach 100 scalps (by matches) Taskin is now the 2nd-fastest Bangladesh bowler to 100 T20I wickets (by matches). Mustafizur holds the record for Bangladesh. He took 81 matches to reach 100 scalps. Taskin has taken 82 matches for the same. On the other hand, Shakib got to the feat in his 84th match for Bangladesh.

Stats Breaking down Taskin's stats in T20Is Taskin has raced to 102 wickets from 82 T20Is at 21.55. He has bowled in 80 innings. He owns three four-fers with the best of 4/16. In 31 home matches, he has 49 wickets at 16.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 22 away matches (home of oppositon), he has bagged 15 wickets at 46.93. In 29 neutral venue games, he owns 38 wickets at 18.63.