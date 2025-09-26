Asia Cup: Mike Hesson addresses Rauf, Farhan's on-field gestures controversy

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has addressed the recent controversy over Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's on-field gestures during a match against India. The incident had sparked a major uproar, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) filing a complaint against both players. Despite the controversy, Pakistan managed to reach the final after defeating Bangladesh in a closely fought contest on Thursday.

Coach's directive Focus on cricket, not gestures: Hesson to players Responding to the controversy after the game against Bangladesh, Hesson has sent a strong message to his players. He said, "Look, my message to the players is just focus on cricket, and that certainly we will be doing." The New Zealander further said: "in terms of gestures, there has always been passion in terms of high-pressure games."

Match history Pakistan eye redemption against India in Asia Cup final In their earlier encounters of Asia Cup 2025, India had beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in Group A and six wickets in the Super Four stage. The losses extended India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan to seven international matches since 2022, including three ODIs and four T20Is. Hesson stressed that his team needs to apply pressure on the world champions for a shot at victory in the final.

Performance analysis Pakistan coach reflects on team's performance in last encounter Hesson reflected on his team's performance in the last match against India, calling it a huge improvement from their first encounter. He said, "The first game was a bit passive; we allowed India to control the game. The last match we had that game by the scruff of the neck for long periods and it took an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma that took the game away from us."