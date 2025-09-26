Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs

Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf claim three-fers versus Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha 12:36 am Sep 26, 2025

Pakistan will face India in the final of the Men's T20 Asia Cup after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs. The match was a nail-biter, with Pakistan scoring 135/8 and Bangladesh falling short at 124/9. Shaheen Afridi was the star of the match for Pakistan, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs. Fellow pacer Haris Rauf also picked three scalps (3/33) to deflate the Bangladesh side.