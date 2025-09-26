Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf claim three-fers versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Pakistan will face India in the final of the Men's T20 Asia Cup after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs. The match was a nail-biter, with Pakistan scoring 135/8 and Bangladesh falling short at 124/9. Shaheen Afridi was the star of the match for Pakistan, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs. Fellow pacer Haris Rauf also picked three scalps (3/33) to deflate the Bangladesh side.
Match highlights
Afridi and Rauf's exceptional performances
Afridi's exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Match award. Rauf also contributed significantly to Pakistan's win. Afridi handed Pakistan a massive start, taking two wickets from his 1st two overs. Rauf joined the party and dismissed Saif Hassan as Bangladesh lost three wickets inside the powerplay. The two pacers then shared three wickets between them in the death overs.
Stats
Decoding stats of the two pacers
Playing his 91st T20I, Shaheen now owns 117 wickets at 21.68. In 5 matches versus Bangladesh, he has picked 11 wickets at an average of 9. In 234 T20 matches, Afridi owns 325 wickets at 20.88. Rauf (3/33) now owns 133 wickets in T20Is from 93 matches at 20.72. Versus Bangladesh, he has 10 scalps from 10 games at 28.80. Overall in T20s, he has managed 341 wickets from 252 matches at 22.08.