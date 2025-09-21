Asia Cup: Sahibzada Farhan's gun gesture after half-century draws flak

Pakistan cricketer Sahibzada Farhan's gun gesture after scoring a 50 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India has drawn widespread criticism. The incident comes months after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent Indian lives at the hands of Pakistan-based assailants. Farhan's controversial celebration has sparked outrage on social media, with fans expressing disappointment over his actions.

Reaction Farhan's controversial celebration Farhan brought up his 50 in style during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India on September 21. He hit a huge six off Axar Patel in the 10th over, giving Pakistan some momentum. However, his celebration was controversial as he made a firing gun gesture toward his dugout. This immediately drew attention on social media, considering the tragic Pahalgam terror attack months earlier.

Discontent Fans express disappointment Fans were quick to react to Farhan's controversial celebration, expressing their disappointment and outrage. One fan wrote, "Disappointed with Sahibzada Farhan's gun gesture after his 50 in the Ind vs Pak match. Felt like a jab at India's hospitality." Another user commented, "Sahibzada Farhan showing how his brothers killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam through his half-century celebration."