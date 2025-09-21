Asia Cup: Sahibzada Farhan's gun gesture after half-century draws flak
What's the story
Pakistan cricketer Sahibzada Farhan's gun gesture after scoring a 50 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India has drawn widespread criticism. The incident comes months after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent Indian lives at the hands of Pakistan-based assailants. Farhan's controversial celebration has sparked outrage on social media, with fans expressing disappointment over his actions.
Reaction
Farhan's controversial celebration
Farhan brought up his 50 in style during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India on September 21. He hit a huge six off Axar Patel in the 10th over, giving Pakistan some momentum. However, his celebration was controversial as he made a firing gun gesture toward his dugout. This immediately drew attention on social media, considering the tragic Pahalgam terror attack months earlier.
Discontent
Fans express disappointment
Fans were quick to react to Farhan's controversial celebration, expressing their disappointment and outrage. One fan wrote, "Disappointed with Sahibzada Farhan's gun gesture after his 50 in the Ind vs Pak match. Felt like a jab at India's hospitality." Another user commented, "Sahibzada Farhan showing how his brothers killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam through his half-century celebration."
Match summary
Pakistan lose 3 wickets in powerplay
Farhan was eventually dismissed by Shivam Dube for 58 off 45 balls. Earlier, Dube had taken the wicket of Saim Ayub after he scored 21 runs. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was controversially caught behind by Sanju Samson off Hardik Pandya's bowling. Kuldeep Yadav took the wicket of Hussain Talat as India looked to restrict Pakistan in their Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.