Pathum Nissanka slams his maiden century in T20Is: Key stats

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has registered his maiden century in T20Is. The right-handed opener got to this feat against India in a Super 4 Men's T20 Asia Cup match on Friday. Chasing 203 runs, Nissanka kept the Lankans afloat in Dubai. He shared a record-breaking 127-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Kusal Perera. Here are further details and stats.

Knock A superb knock from Nissanka's blade Sri Lanka bossed the powerplay after Kusal Mendis' early dismissal. Nissanka scored 47 runs in this phase, helping his side get to 72/1. He brought up his fifty from 25 balls next as runs kept flowing. Perera perished in the 13th over as Nissanka continued to time the ball well. India hit back by picking wickets, but Nissanka managed to complete his century.

Information Nissanka gets dismissed by Harshit Rana The first ball of the 20th over saw Nissanka depart for 107. Indian pacer Harshit Rana dismissed Nissanka. The Lankan opener found the fielder in short fine-leg.

Stand 3rd-highest stand (any wicket) for Sri Lanka in T20Is Nissanka and Perera have recorded the 3rd-highest partnership for Sri Lanka in T20Is (any wicket). 166 - M Jayawardene & Sangakkara vs WI, Bridgetown, 2010 WC 145 - T Dilshan & M Jayawardene vs ENG, Chattogram, 2014 WC 127 - P Nissanka & Kusal Perera vs IND, Dubai, 2025 Asia Cup* 124 - T Dilshan & Sanath Jayasuriya vs WI, Nottingham, 2009 WC

Do you know? 1st Sri Lankan batter with a T20I century vs India As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka is now the 1st Sri Lankan batter with a T20I hundred against India. Notably, he held the previous best individual score for SL against India (79 in 2024). Meanwhile, Nissanka is the 3rd batter in IND-SL T20Is with a hundred.

Records 3rd batter with a hundred in Men's T20 Asia Cup Nissanka is now the third batter in Men's T20 Asia Cup history to slam a hundred. Batters with a hundred in T20 Asia Cup: 122 - Babar Hayat (HK) vs OMA, Fatullah, 2016 122* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs AFG, Dubai, 2022 107 - Pathum Nissanka (SL) vs IND, Dubai, 2025

Do you know? 4th SL batter with a hundred in T20Is Nissanka is now the 4th Sri Lankan batter with a ton in T20Is. He has joined the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, T Dilshan and Kusal Perera in terms of centuries by Lankan batters.

Stats Maiden T20I ton and 2nd in T20s Nissanka ended with a score of 107 from 58 balls. He hit 7 fours and 6 sixes. Playing his 74th T20I, Nissanka has raced to 2,211 runs at 31.58. Apart from a ton, he also owns 17 fifties. Overall in T20s, the classy batter owns 3,933 runs at 29.13. This was his 2nd T20 ton (50s: 28).