Bengal man arrested for ₹1cr extortion threats to Kapil Sharma

The accused, Chaudhary, allegedly made seven threatening phone calls to Sharma between September 22 and 23. He also sent multiple threatening videos to the comedian-actor. The police have now remanded him in custody until September 30 for further investigation into his potential links with the gangsters.

Show controversy

Meanwhile, recently, MNS issued warning to Sharma's show

In a separate incident, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had recently issued a warning to Sharma's comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. This comes after a celebrity guest referred to Mumbai as "Bombay," the city's old name. MNS leader Ameya Khopkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a "request-cum-warning," emphasizing that, despite 30 years since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term is still frequently used in Bollywood.