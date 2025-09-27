'Devi - Mahishasur Mardini': Broadway-style Indian dance-theater show premieres in California
A brand-new Broadway-style dance-theater show, "Devi - Mahishasur Mardini," is about to premiere in California.
Created and choreographed by Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya—who also plays Ma Durga—the production reimagines the classic story of Durga defeating Mahishasur, using it as a lens on today's issues like greed and violence.
Expect a vibrant mix of Odissi, Chhau, and other Indian classical dance styles blended with modern stagecraft for an immersive experience.
No plans for digital release yet
This isn't just a dance show—it's a full-on theatrical event with nearly 50 dancers bringing the story to life on stage.
While there are currently no announced plans for digital or streaming releases, catching it live offers a unique experience.
Performance backed by veteran musicians
Drawing from the ancient text Durga Saptashati, the performance highlights Durga as a symbol of feminine strength and balance in nature.
The soundtrack features original music by Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya with contributions from Pandit Bickram Ghosh and Pandit Somnath Roy, adding even more depth to this unique artistic fusion.