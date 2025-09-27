'Devi - Mahishasur Mardini': Broadway-style Indian dance-theater show premieres in California Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

A brand-new Broadway-style dance-theater show, "Devi - Mahishasur Mardini," is about to premiere in California.

Created and choreographed by Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya—who also plays Ma Durga—the production reimagines the classic story of Durga defeating Mahishasur, using it as a lens on today's issues like greed and violence.

Expect a vibrant mix of Odissi, Chhau, and other Indian classical dance styles blended with modern stagecraft for an immersive experience.