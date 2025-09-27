'Was beaten a lot': Aditya reveals childhood with dad Udit
What's the story
In a recent interview on Bharti TV, singer-actor Aditya Narayan opened up about his childhood and relationship with his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan. He described Udit as a "strict but loving" parent who disciplined him until he turned 18. He also revealed that they only met for three to four days every month due to his father's busy schedule.
Discipline
'My dad struck a balance'
Narayan revealed, "My dad gave me a good dose of discipline until I turned 18. He would hit me. I was beaten a lot." "But back then, it was almost normal. Among friends, we would even compare who got hit the most." "My dad struck a balance; he loved me but also disciplined me. He was very strict."
Unconditional love
'Dad only got about 3 to 4 days with me'
Narayan further said, "Dad only got about three to four days with me every month. So, he felt he had to overcompensate." "He would try to fit in all of life's lessons in those few days." "He never praised my achievements. I think it was my search for his validation that pushed me to become who I am today."
Career journey
Narayan's career and education
Narayan, who started his career as a child artist at five, got his big break in the 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. He used the money he earned from the film to fund his education until he moved to London for higher studies. Despite not being aware of when Narayan finished school, Udit eventually paid for his education in London.