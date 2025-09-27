'Was beaten a lot': Aditya reveals childhood with dad Udit

In a recent interview on Bharti TV, singer-actor Aditya Narayan opened up about his childhood and relationship with his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan . He described Udit as a "strict but loving" parent who disciplined him until he turned 18. He also revealed that they only met for three to four days every month due to his father's busy schedule.

Discipline 'My dad struck a balance' Narayan revealed, "My dad gave me a good dose of discipline until I turned 18. He would hit me. I was beaten a lot." "But back then, it was almost normal. Among friends, we would even compare who got hit the most." "My dad struck a balance; he loved me but also disciplined me. He was very strict."

Unconditional love 'Dad only got about 3 to 4 days with me' Narayan further said, "Dad only got about three to four days with me every month. So, he felt he had to overcompensate." "He would try to fit in all of life's lessons in those few days." "He never praised my achievements. I think it was my search for his validation that pushed me to become who I am today."