Oscars: 'The Last Dance' is Hong Kong's official submission
Hong Kong is sending "The Last Dance" to represent the city at the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.
Directed by Anselm Chan and starring Dayo Wong, Michael Hui, Michelle Wai, and Chu Pak-hong, the movie follows a wedding designer who ends up working in the funeral business during tough pandemic times.
'The Last Dance' has already won big in Hong Kong
Blending themes of mortality and tradition, "The Last Dance" has struck a chord with audiences—earning over HKD 130 million (about $16.7 million) by late 2024 and picking up five major wins at last year's Hong Kong Film Awards, including Best Screenplay and Best Actress.
Although Hong Kong has never won an Oscar since it started submitting films in 1959, fans are hoping this heartfelt story might finally change that when the shortlist drops on December 16, 2025.