Oscars: 'The Last Dance' is Hong Kong's official submission

'The Last Dance' has already won big in Hong Kong

Blending themes of mortality and tradition, "The Last Dance" has struck a chord with audiences—earning over HKD 130 million (about $16.7 million) by late 2024 and picking up five major wins at last year's Hong Kong Film Awards, including Best Screenplay and Best Actress.

Although Hong Kong has never won an Oscar since it started submitting films in 1959, fans are hoping this heartfelt story might finally change that when the shortlist drops on December 16, 2025.