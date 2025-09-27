'Indu 3' finale out now, watch on ZEE5 Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

The much-awaited finale of Bengali series Indu 3 is finally out, dropping right as Durga Puja kicks off.

This last episode dives into the secrets of the Dasgupta family, with Indu facing tough truths to protect her loved ones.

Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, the show stars Ishaa Saha, Chandraniv Mukhopadhyay, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Manali Manisha Dey, Manasi Sinha, Payel De, Mimi Dutta, and Shoumo Banerjee.