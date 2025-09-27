Next Article
'Indu 3' finale out now, watch on ZEE5
Entertainment
The much-awaited finale of Bengali series Indu 3 is finally out, dropping right as Durga Puja kicks off.
This last episode dives into the secrets of the Dasgupta family, with Indu facing tough truths to protect her loved ones.
Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, the show stars Ishaa Saha, Chandraniv Mukhopadhyay, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Manali Manisha Dey, Manasi Sinha, Payel De, Mimi Dutta, and Shoumo Banerjee.
How to watch 'Indu 3' finale
Fans can expect all the big questions answered in this suspense-filled conclusion. Indu 3 has kept viewers hooked with its strong cast and gripping storylines.
If you're curious how it all ends, you can stream the finale now on ZEE5.